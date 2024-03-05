Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.4 days.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.
About Eurofins Scientific
