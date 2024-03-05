European Wax Center (EWCZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

