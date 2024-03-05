Evercore ISI Increases ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $100.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $98.62. 17,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,133. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ESAB has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $100.04.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

