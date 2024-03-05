Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average of $249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

