Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,544 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $213.37.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

