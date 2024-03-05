Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,143,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.12. 734,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

