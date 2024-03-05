Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UDR by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Get Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,910. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.