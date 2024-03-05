Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UDR by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,910. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
