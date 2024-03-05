Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

