Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 583,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

