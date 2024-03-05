Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 1,575,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

