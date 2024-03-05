Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $129.77. 575,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,879. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

