Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,081 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,827 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,214. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

