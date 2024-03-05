Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 276,394 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2,687.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,394 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 15,726,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,885,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

