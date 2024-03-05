Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,546. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

