Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,079. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

