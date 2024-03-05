Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,923. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.40. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

