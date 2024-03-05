Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,805,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.4 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVGGF remained flat at $127.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.93.
About Evolution AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.