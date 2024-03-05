Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Excellon Resources Trading Up 19.6 %

EXNRF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 31,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,568. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excellon Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.