Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
Shares of EXSR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $133.00.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.