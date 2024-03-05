Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

Shares of EXSR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

