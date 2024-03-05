eXp World Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 225,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,612. eXp World has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

