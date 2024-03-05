eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.
Shares of EXPI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 225,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. eXp World has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $25.39.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in eXp World by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after buying an additional 700,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.
