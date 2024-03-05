F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.06% of F5 worth $292,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 959 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 2.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 166.7% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 10.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 152,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

FFIV stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.65. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,851 shares of company stock worth $688,859. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

