Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 10.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $237,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $50.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,250.99. 113,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,493. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,237.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,058.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

