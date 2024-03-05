Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FANH stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 53.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fanhua by 59.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.