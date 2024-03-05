Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 176,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

FARM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 24,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,846. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

