FAT Brands (FATBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -6.70%.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
