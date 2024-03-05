FAT Brands (FATBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

FAT Brands Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -6.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATBB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

