FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

