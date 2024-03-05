Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 489,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 122.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,055,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 581,200 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.