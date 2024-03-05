FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $5.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.77.

Get FIGS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.44 million, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock valued at $267,309. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.