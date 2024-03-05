Finance Of America Companies (FOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOA opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 252.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44,663 shares in the last quarter.

FOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

