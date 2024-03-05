Financial Comparison: ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) & Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF – Get Free Report) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADVANZ PHARMA and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ADVANZ PHARMA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A Xeris Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xeris Biopharma has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVANZ PHARMA -15.31% N/A -4.38% Xeris Biopharma -40.48% -266.53% -18.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADVANZ PHARMA and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ADVANZ PHARMA and Xeris Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVANZ PHARMA $525.58 million 1.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A Xeris Biopharma $110.25 million 3.81 -$94.66 million ($0.45) -6.76

ADVANZ PHARMA has higher revenue and earnings than Xeris Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It also has a pipeline of development programs to extend the marketed products into new indications and uses and bring new products using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.