First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,863,000 after buying an additional 66,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 329,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

