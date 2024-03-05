First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

TSE:FM opened at C$13.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

