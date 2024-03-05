First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 146,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 213,181 shares.The stock last traded at $22.18 and had previously closed at $22.21.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $708.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

