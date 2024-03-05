Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.06. 896,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,728. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.50. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

