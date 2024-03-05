Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 103.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

FI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. 924,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,728. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.