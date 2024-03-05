FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.11

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 9113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 2,855.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

