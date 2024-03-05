FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,645. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200,254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in FMC by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 234,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

