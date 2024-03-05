Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$4.09 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

