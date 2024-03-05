Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 2,804,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

