Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.67

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.45. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 355,218 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 484,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

