FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,208. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $59.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,302,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

