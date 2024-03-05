fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $543.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.02.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 72.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in fuboTV by 377.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

