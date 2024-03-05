Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Future Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Future has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.
Future Company Profile
