Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Future has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

