GAP (NYSE:GPS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPS

GAP Trading Down 0.8 %

GAP Dividend Announcement

Shares of GPS opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.