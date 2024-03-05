GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.16. GDS shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 140,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

