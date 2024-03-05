Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

