Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up 3.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Generac worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 715,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

