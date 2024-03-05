General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.71.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.85. 825,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,589. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $162.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

