Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genfit Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,005.2% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 269,775 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Genfit has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

