Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Genfit stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Genfit has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.
